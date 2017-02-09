J Balvin Honored With Guinness World Record For “Ginza”

Colombian superstar J Balvin has earned a Guinness World Record for his chart-topping hit “Ginza.”

It’s clear reggaeton’s leading man is putting on for Latinos having been named a male ambassador for New York Fashion Week—and now, being honored with a Guinness World Records title for the longest stay at No. 1 on the U.S. Hot Latin Song chart by a single artist.

READ: J Balvin Unleashes His Inner Hypebeast While Sneaker Shopping With ‘Complex’

His hit song “Ginza” has had tremendous success, but just how tremendous has it been? The single off of his fourth album Energia was released in 2015 and held the top spot for a whopping 22 weeks, from October of that year through March 2016.

“I have imagined many things for my life, but never would I have thought to have a Guinness World Records title for my music career. I am very excited, very grateful and I hope this is the first of many,” said Balvin in a statement.

READ: New York Fashion Week Taps First Latino Artist Ambassador J Balvin

Sarah Casson, Guinness World Records adjudicator, expressed her delight with presenting the artist with the award by saying: “Guinness World Records is pleased to recognize J Balvin’s impressive accomplishment. We have a feeling this won’t be the last time his music will break records.”