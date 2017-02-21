J. Cole Reveals ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ World Tour Dates

A day after it became official that J.I.D. became the newest member of the Dreamville family, J. Cole takes to Twitter to announce the “4 Your Eyez Only World Tour.”

The Dreamville leader is known for his mystique, so when he posts anything on social media we know it’s a treat, and that’s exactly what fans received. The “G.O.M.D.” rapper released his new project in the fourth quarter of 2016 to solidify one of the strongest years in music, and now he’s taking his project worldwide.

4 Your Eyez Only Tour. On sale Friday. See you in a few. https://t.co/uSjyv2SENG pic.twitter.com/bKfDXQLPgn — J. Cole (@JColeNC) February 21, 2017

As we dissected the Roc Nation artist’s 4 Your Eyez Only project, we received another surprise track from Cole entitled “High For Hours,” which joined “False Prophets” and “Everybody Dies” in the list of recent singles that were left on the cutting room floor.

J. Cole’s performances have been known to be well-thought-out and mimic a theatrical experience. His “Forrest Hill Drive Tour” premiered as a HBO concert film which preceded exclusive footage of Cole working through his album similar to “Eyez,” the short reel we saw before his latest project dropped.

The tour will begin in South Carolina at the top of June, and will carry out through Dec. 9 with the final destination being Perth, Australia. Tickets will go on sale Friday (Feb. 24), and can be purchased on Dreamville.com.