Jamiroquai Returns With The Funky “Cloud 9″ Music Video

After being away from the spotlight over the past seven years, Jamiroquai are making an official comeback this year. Their new single, “Cloud 9,” perfectly embodies the group’s original sound.

The group has finally dropped the visuals for the track which features a cameo from actress Penelope Cruz’s sister, Monica Cruz. It’s a much more lighthearted direction compared to the “Automaton” video, and it doesn’t disappoint either. Fans get to witness Cruz and Jay Kay get down on the dim dance floor.

“Cloud 9″ is the latest leak from their forthcoming album, Automaton. With a futuristic sound that includes some some poppy up-beat tempos and a ’70s influenced, day 1 fans are already eating the track up.

In an interview with HighSnobiety, Jay Kay from Jamiroquai explains the inspiration behind the new track and how familiar its sound for their core fans.

“Cloud 9 is a song that’s written in the style that I hope people know us for and are familiar with. It’s a song that if anyone that has been jilted and yet found love somewhere else will no doubt relate to. Can’t wait for you to hear it – get in the car stick it on the radio and just drive.”

Jamiroquai’s comeback album Automaton is due everywhere on Mar 31.