Congratulations are in order for Jay Z, who is now the first rap artist ever inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

Chic’s Nile Rodgers announced the honorees on CBS This Morning today (Feb. 22). In addition to Jay, the 2017 inductees are Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, members of Chicago and Max Martin.

“The truth is that the revolutionary people who come up with the next level of classical music are always the ones that go ‘Hmm, can I do this?’ and you do it,” said Rodgers of Jay’s historic honor. “So Jay Z was in a space where even though he’s had more pop albums than anyone else, he did it through rap, which is not traditionally considered part of the normal pop music scene.

“He has changed the way that we listen to music,” he continued. “He’s changed the way that we have fun. He’s changed the way that we cry.”

With his 21 Grammys, over 100 million records sold and his powerful business skills, Jay Z “personifies the ‘American Dream,'” according to the Songwriters Hall Of Fame’s official website.

The official induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 15 in New York City.

“He has changed the way we listen to music.” –@NileRodgers on Jay Z becoming first rapper inducted into 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame #SHOF pic.twitter.com/rHISmBLRcp — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 22, 2017