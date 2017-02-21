Jay Z has long demonstrated that he’s playing chess not checkers, and his latest chess move is one for the books. According to Business Insider, Shawn Corey Carter and Roc Nation President Jay Brown have teamed up to launch a venture capital fund.

Carter and Brown are reportedly looking to lock in a third investment partner to then team up with Sherpa Capital to launch the fund. According to multiple sources, the focus will be startup tech companies. Jay, who has reportedly invested in tech companies since about 2012, took a stab at Uber’s Series B, high-tech luggage maker Away, nail-parlor company Julep, and the private-jet startup Jet Smarter.

News of Jay’s latest business dealings comes on the heels of his wife announcing they’ll soon be outnumbered at home with Beyonce being pregnant with twins. No details have emerged on the due date or the genders of the babies.

Congrats, Hov.