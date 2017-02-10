NBC’s hit series Shades of Blue doesn’t make its return to the small screen until March 5, but Jennifer Lopez isn’t keeping fans completely in the dark. The leading lady took to Twitter to preview the first two minutes of season two, which finds Brooklyn detective Harlee Santos left to dispose Miguel’s body after snapping her abusive ex-boyfriend’s neck in self-defense.

“‘OK! That’s what we’re doing!” Lopez said of her initial reaction to the script during Television Critics Association winter previews last month. “We’re going there! We’re burying the body!'”

READ: 8 Things We Learned From Chris Perez’s Live Review Of ‘Selena’

Watch your step. #ShadesofBlue returns Sunday, March 5 at 10/9c on @nbc. A photo posted by Shades of Blue (@nbcshadesofblue) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:05am PST

If that sounds crazy enough, J. Lo promises that the premiere merely sets the tone for the wild season ahead. “I call this ‘A storm is coming’ this season. There’s this sub-story about Hurricane Sandy and it really does feel like they get caught in a hurricane they can’t get out of,” she revealed. “It just doesn’t stop.”

The countdown begins.

Season Two Of @nbcshadesofblue premieres MARCH 5th! Until then, here’s a sneak peek at the first few minutes! pic.twitter.com/alooOB1lLu — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 5, 2017

READ: ‘W’ Magazine Celebrates Diversity With Jennifer Lopez, Taraji P. Henson And More