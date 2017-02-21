East Atlanta’s J.I.D Joins J. Cole’s Dreamville Family

Nearly three years ago, rapper J.I.D was a just another emcee on the rise in East Atlanta. Before he dropped a joint mixtape with EarthGang, producer Hollywood JB, Jordan Bryant, and DJ DarkKnight called DiCaprio, the kid received an opportunity to perform with his rap collective Spillage Village during the ‘These Days’ tour with Ab-Soul and Dreamville’s Bas. He eventually established a relationship with J. Cole’s childhood friend Cedric, who eventually played his music for Cole and the squad during the ‘Forest Hills Drive’ tour in 2015. — which lead to J.I.D. connecting through mutual respect.

The 25-year-old rhyme slinger recntly inked a new deal with Dreamville/Interscope Records — according to a press release sent out yesterday (Feb. 20). He joins a strong team of artists like Ari Lennox, Cozz, Bas, Omen, Lute, and Cole himself. In honor of his new career move, J.I.D released the official video for his debut single “Never,” which dropped back in December.

“I wrote the song at a point in my life when I had nothing and when my future seemed uncertain,” J.I.D said in the press release. “Throughout it all I had was my family and great people around me who allowed me to pen my pain and take a chance on pursuing my dreams.”

Clap for ‘em! Congratulations to J.I.D for joining the Dreamville family.