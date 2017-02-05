Nearly two years after he introduced us to “Classic Man,” Jidenna is ready to deliver his debut album. The Grammy-nominated rapper will release his full-length effort, The Chief, on February 17.

The Chief – 2.17.17 A video posted by Jidenna (@jidenna) on Feb 3, 2017 at 7:15am PST

Besides sharing the album release date on Instagram Friday (Feb. 3), Jidenna also premiered a track from The Chief called, “The Let Out.”

The Wisconsin native flexes his lyrical chops on the Quavo-assisted heater, produced by Nana Kwabena.

Listen to “The Let Out” below.

