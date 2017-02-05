Jidenna Reveals Release Date For Debut Album, Drops “The Let Out” Featuring Quavo
Nearly two years after he introduced us to “Classic Man,” Jidenna is ready to deliver his debut album. The Grammy-nominated rapper will release his full-length effort, The Chief, on February 17.
READ: Distinguished Gentleman: Jidenna’s Guide To Being A “Classic Man”
Besides sharing the album release date on Instagram Friday (Feb. 3), Jidenna also premiered a track from The Chief called, “The Let Out.”
The Wisconsin native flexes his lyrical chops on the Quavo-assisted heater, produced by Nana Kwabena.
Listen to “The Let Out” below.