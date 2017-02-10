Jim Jones Previews New Music With Migos And Juelz Santana

Jim Jones had an eventful week to say the least. After an emotional but straight-forward interview with Funk Flex on Hot 97 yesterday (Feb. 9), and the announcement of his Roc Nation deal, the Harlem capo gets back to the mula.

According to Jimmy’s Instagram page, the Vamp Life rep has new music on way featuring Migos and long-time comrade, Juelz Sananta. The Harleme rapper posted an Instagram post of his latest studio session with Quvao, Takeoff, and Juelz Santana.

Right to work #Vl4L comin soon #Vl #RN #dusse #Ace #Migos aka @Migos @QuavoHuncho dipset @thejuelzsantana A video posted by jimjonescapo (@jimjonescapo) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:35pm PST

During the temperamental interview with Flex, a teary-eyed Jimmy touched on several topics such as his days with Dipset, in which he revealed that he never received money for serving as co-CEO of Diplomat Records, his current feelings about Cam’ron and more.

