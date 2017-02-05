The success of the New Edition biopic might have spawned a trend. The rumored Jodeci biopic is slated to debut on VH1 later this year.

Mr. Dalvin confirmed that a film is “in the works,” during a recent interview that he posted on Instagram.

“Yes the #jodecibiopic is coming!!!!! For all the casting inquiries, they will be announced soon,” he wrote on Saturday (Feb. 4). “Thanks for the love and support.”

According to Dalvin, the script is already done and filming will begin next month. “We’re looking at a end of the year release,” he added.

Peep the full clip below.