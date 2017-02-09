Get your ticket stubs ready, because the new action-packed thriller John Wick: Chapter 2 hits theaters Friday (Feb 10).

The film is a sequel to 2014’s reel of the same name, and is back stronger than ever with a star-studded cast including Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Ruby Rose (Ares), Common (Cassian), and Laurence Fishburne (Bowery King).

Moviegoers will follow John Wick as he navigates throughout New York City’s infamous homeless underworld, and questions whether or not humans need saving. It’s a complicated mixture of mystery and action with a killer story line to match. Ahead of the movie’s release scroll above for some never before seen images.