Adidas Originals Reveals ‘YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Black/Red’ Stocklist

Kanye West is still trying to jump over the Jumpman as adidas originals gears up to release the new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Black/Red.” The coveted sneakers have been previewed online and features the silhouette in a predominately black colorway — with red text that reads “SPLY-350” on the side of the snug fitting shoe.

READ: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Coming Out With A Kids Fashion Line

Adidas recently released the official store list that will have the new Yeezys for sale. At press time, the sneakers were confirmed for release on February 11th, but Adidas app users will be able to reserve the shoes on February 8th.

This serves as your one chance to beat the usual ridiculous reseller prices. For example, the 2016 Yeezy Boost 350 can be found online for around $900 USD right now. As crazy as it sounds, Kanye still has the sneaker obsessed hypebeasts in his control.

READ: Kanye West To Unveil Yeezy Season 5 At New York Fashion Week