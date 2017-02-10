Emerging singer-songwriter and Roc Nation Latin signee Karen Rodriguez pays homage to Whitney Houston’s incredible legacy in timely fashion, marking five years since the icon’s drug-related passing. Rodriguez, who’s taken the viral universe by storm by covering the likes of Drake and Adele, today releases a Spanglish rendition of Houston’s signature song, “I Will Always Love You,” aptly titled “Amor Siempre Tú.”

“I’ve looked up to and admired Whitney since I was a kid,” says Karen. “The perfection she strived for as an artist, performer, and vocalist will always inspire me to achieve the same within my own work.”

READ: Roc Nation Latin Signs ‘American Idol’ Alum Karen Rodriguez

In fact, it was Karen’s performance of “You Give Good Love,” which she originally submitted to American Idol, that caught the attention of judges Steven Tyler, Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson, before they invited her out to L.A. and to join the show’s 10th season.

Spin “Amor Siempre Tú” here:

READ: Karen Rodriguez Effortlessly Nails Adele’s “Hello” In Spanglish