Katy Perry & Skip Marley Enter ‘Obilvia’ In Her “Chained To The Rhythm” Video

Katy Perry enters an adventure of a lifetime with a crew of odd characters in her latest visuals. As she enters an amusement park dubbed Oblivia in the new video for “Chained to the Rhythm,” the pop princess soon realizes she’s in for more than she signed up for.

Perry thinks she is up for some ol’ fashioned fun, but ends up trapped on ride after ride of mental trickery. Skip Marley eventually comes through to give some relief to the madness.

The singer co-wrote the song with Marley, Max Martin, Sia Furler and Ali Payami. Perry first performed the song at the 59th annual Grammy Awards earlier this month.

