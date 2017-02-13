The Grammys after-parties lit up Los Angeles Sunday evening (Feb. 12), with plenty of star power to keep your Snap story a joy to friends. Rémy Martin provided the best of both worlds—music and tasty drinks—to the Warner Music Block Party.

Taking place at the world famous Milk Studios, Rita Ora hosted the event which included performances from Gallant, Spencer Ludwig and Kehlani. Rémy Martin supplied guests with custom-made drinks like The V-Factor, Hollywood Sidecar, and La La Lemonade. Artists were seen supporting other creatives over the blue colored lights. From Ciara, Remy Ma and Papoose to Jidenna and Janelle Monae, positive vibes filled the event.

While on stage, Kehlani helped maintain celebratory vibes with her hit SexySweetSavage cuts, “CRZY,” “Distraction” and “Do You Dirty.” After the performances winded down, attendees enjoyed a memorable DJ set by the legendary DJ and producer Strech Armstrong.

See moments from the block party in the gallery above.

