Expecting parents continue to get creative with the ways they announce their pregnancy, and next on that list are Kel Mitchell and his wife Asia Lee.

The beaming couple took to social media to share the big news on Tuesday morning (Feb. 14) that they’re expecting their first child together. Mitchell has two children from a former marriage to Tyisha Hampton. “We have a bun in the oven!” he exclaimed on Instagram. “Thank you @therealasialee for being the best Wife to me the best Friend to me and now the best Mom to our blessed baby!! I love you so much!”

Set to the theme of the ’97 classic, Good Burger, Mitchell and Lee adorned paper hats, and had the staple orange soda visible in the shot. The comedy also starred Mitchell’s All That brethren, Kenan Thompson. The pair joined comedic forces for a skit on Jimmy Fallon two years ago, that sent a shockwave of nostalgia through fans of their early work.

In 2016, Mitchell, 38, also sat down for an interview on the Brown and Scoop podcast to entertain the idea of a sequel to Good Burger. “Me and Kenan have definitely been talking about it. You might definitely see something coming up with me and him soon,” he said. “We definitely been talking about doing something big for the fans, because everybody has been looking for it. They want us back together.”