Kendrick Lamar is reportedly upset about Beyonce not receiving the Album of the Year Grammy at this year’s ceremony. Terrence “Punch” Henderson, co-president of Top Dog Entertainment took to Twitter to tell his followers King Kendrick was not happy with the decision, Tweeting “I just spoke to kdot. He’s really upset about the Queen B not getting her Album of The Year trophy.” and followed up by tweeting, “Maybe Frank had a point.”

I just spoke to kdot. He’s really up set about the Queen B not getting her album of the year trophy. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) February 13, 2017

Maybe Frank had a point. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) February 13, 2017

The coveted Album of the Year Grammy was given to Adele for 25, and while on stage Adele made sure to let everyone know how much she admires the Lemonade artist and her apprehension about accepting the award. Yet despite Adele’s speech, K.Dot still wasn’t buying it.

The Grammys have been a prominent sign of success in the music industry, but when it comes to the hip-hop and R&B community, it is beginning to seem like a nuisance. Many artists have been showed their disapproval of the televised event including one of the rap category kings, Kanye West who along with Justin Bieber and Drake did not make an appearance at this years Grammys.

Kendrick Lamar left with a couple of Grammys last year at the 58th annual award ceremony winning in five categories but he is not unfamiliar with the feeling of being snubbed having lost to Macklemore for Best New Artist and Best Rap Album back in 2014.

Kanye West has spoken for many artists saying, “The Grammys, if they want real artist to keep coming back, they need to stop playing with us. We ain’t finna play with them no more” and it seems like they’re right about at that point.