Kent Jones Brings Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Dicky & E-40 Together For The “Sit Down”

Kent Jones has kept the radio airwaves on fire with his major single “Sit Down” within the last few months. The Miami rapper and producer never fails to go outside the box for his visuals so he recruited film maker Michael Garcia for some help. Garcia also directed Kodak Black’s controversial “Tunnel Vision” video to help bring his popular club banger, off his Too Much Too Soon mixtape, to life.

We The Best’s frontrunner hits up a salon in search of the light skinned cutie with the blue hair. Ty Dolla comes through to make it rain on all the struggling hairdressers while Lil Dicky sticks to his goofy steez by rapping his verse from the chair as he gets a layered perm. E-40 shows up fashionably late to the party but still manages to get in on all the action.