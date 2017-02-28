The Washington Wizards’ fans salivated at the thought of Kevin Durant teaming up with John Wall and Bradley Beal in signing with his hometown team last summer, but the fairytale didn’t go as planned and Durant gave good reason why. With the Golden State Warriors in Washington to take on the Wizards Tuesday night (Feb. 28), Durant reflected in an interview with the Washington Post on why a homecoming was never in the cards for him.

The Wizards weren’t one of the six teams to meet with KD in New York, even though they hired his former coach Scott Brooks, before the 28-year-old ultimately decided to sign with the Warriors. Durant even called the Wizard fans disrespectful at one point when they tried to recruit him on the “KD2DC” movement before he was a free agent.

“I don’t want to open up anything in the past, but I really just didn’t want to play at home,” Durant told the Washington Post. “It was nothing about the fans. Being at home, I was so happy with that part of my life playing at home, being in front of friends, hanging with friends and family every day. That was a part of my life that has come and gone…I was like, I’m trying to build a second part of my life as a man living in a different part of the country, just trying to do different things. I did everything I was supposed to do in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area, I felt. Now it’s time to do something new. I didn’t want to come back. That’s just my thought process behind it. It had nothing to do with basketball, the fans, the city. It was just like, ‘All right, that part of my life I’ve conquered already. What’s next?'”

The eight-time NBA All-Star seems to be at peace with his decision to leave OKC, even if it paints him as the villain of the league. KD and the Warriors are positioned atop the NBA with a playoff birth already clinched, and a record of 50-9.

