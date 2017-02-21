Keyshia Cole won’t be joining the Love & Hip Hop franchise. The “You” singer explained why she turned down Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and more during her interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club Tuesday (Feb. 21).

According to Cole, Love & Hip Hop creator Mona Scott Young offered her “a little bit more” than $1 million to join the reality show.

“Mona reached out to me a few times and was just asking if I would be willing to do it,” Cole explained. “I think it’s a great platform for artists if you do it right, I wouldn’t want to be in all the crazy stuff.”

Cole ultimately decided she didn’t want to be on the show after word got out that she a potential new cast-member. “I just didn’t like the energy of it all,” she explained. “I’m just like ‘nah I’m cool.’”

Later in the interview, Cole addresses rumors that she mistakenly egged a car that she thought belong to Bow Wow. “Absolutely not,” she said adding that Bow should show the supposed tape of the incident. “I would love to see it.”

Cole also opens up about her friendship with Remy Ma, and finding her biological father.

