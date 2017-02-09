Kid Cudi Appears On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ To Perform “Kitchen”
Kid Cudi has kept a relatively low profile since the release of his sixth studio album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin. On Wednesday night (Feb. 8), Cudder made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform track 15, “Kitchen,” off of the nearly 87-minute LP. The studio version includes vocals from Jaden Smith, who was not present onstage.
Jaden Smith does epic background vocals on “Kitchen”.
Kid Cudi wears unreleased Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers during his performance on The Tonight Show last night. pic.twitter.com/lFJ4HkrioM
The “Man on the Moon” artist graced the stage for a soothing performance with a tuneful orchestra behind him. The 33-year-old even had an unreleased pair of “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350s on his feet. Check out the kicks and “Kitchen” performance in its entirety below.
