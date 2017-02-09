Kid Cudi has kept a relatively low profile since the release of his sixth studio album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin. On Wednesday night (Feb. 8), Cudder made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform track 15, “Kitchen,” off of the nearly 87-minute LP. The studio version includes vocals from Jaden Smith, who was not present onstage.

Jaden Smith does epic background vocals on “Kitchen”. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) December 20, 2016

Kid Cudi wears unreleased Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers during his performance on The Tonight Show last night. pic.twitter.com/lFJ4HkrioM — ㅤTKD MEDIA (@mediatkd) February 9, 2017

The “Man on the Moon” artist graced the stage for a soothing performance with a tuneful orchestra behind him. The 33-year-old even had an unreleased pair of “Zebra” Yeezy Boost 350s on his feet. Check out the kicks and “Kitchen” performance in its entirety below.

