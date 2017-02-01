Kim Kardashian took to Snapchat Monday (Jan. 31), to announced the big plans she and husband Kanye West have for the fashion industry, and no, we’re not talking about Yeezy Season 5. The reality star revealed the couple are coming out with a Yeezy kids fashion line, and judging by one of the pieces Kimye’s daughter North West was modeling in a brief video, the collection is going to be adorable.

In a short clip on Snapchat, 3-year-old Nori was captured showing off her sparkling outfit for her mom. The tot donned a yellow, sequined dress with a mock neck under a shearling coat. “Wait, let me see this outfit that you’ve got on. Do you see this Yeezy jacket? Is that a Yeezy yellow shearling?” Kim asked before the video cut off. In another, Kim revealed that the dress and coat were only two pieces of the couple’s collection, and that Northie picked out the colors. The mom of two followed the videos by sharing a close up of the ensemble. “Kanye & my kids line coming soon,” she captioned the pic.

It’s no surprise that the West’s are dipping their feet in the world of kids fashion. Kimye hinted at a kiddie line back in June 2016, when Kim debuted her son Saint West dressed head to toe in custom Yeezy. It was also rumored that Kanye’s past Season 4 collection was going to be for kids, although that didn’t follow through.

Yeezy kids has not gotten an official release date, but fans will still get to catch the brand hitting the runway this year. It was recently confirmed that Kanye’s Yeezy Season 5 will debut at New York Fashion Week at Chelsea Pier on Feb. 15. Check out the sweet videos of Kimye’s daughter modeling the kids line here.