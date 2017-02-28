Kodak Black was arrested for probation violation, following a hearing Tuesday (Feb. 28). The 19-year-old Florida native is being held at a jail in Broward County, TMZ reports.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the rapper violated the terms of his house arrest by leaving twice without proper approval. He was apparently busted on camera at a strip club and a boxing match in Ohio, along with reportedly failing to complete a court-ordered anger management program.

“We’re vigorously defending him and we’re moving forward,” his lawyer Allan Stephen, said. “We’re hopeful that he will be cleared of everything.”

In May, a judge sentenced the teen, whose birth name is Dieuson Octave, to a year of house arrest and five years probation as part of a plea deal on various charges including, marijuana and weapons possession. He was later extradited to South Carolina to face sexual assault charges, and was released from jail in December, after posting $100,000 bond.

