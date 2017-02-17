Kodak Black Releases Politically-Charged “Tunnel Vison” Video

19-year-old Kodak Black may be working to reshape his public image with the release of his politically-charged music video for “Tunnel Vision.” The Michael Garcia-directed visuals commence with a white man wearing a red hat that reads “Make America Hate Again.”

We see him driving his jeep to an open field where a black man is working. The rebel flag-flying dude attempts to shoot the innocent man — but after realizing that the gun is jammed, they end up in physical altercation until a white girl intervenes. While this is happening, Kodak is seen rapping in front of KKK imagery and burning crosses.

Despite his trials and tribulations, the Pompano native will join Future on his Nobody Safe tour along with Migos and Tory Lanez, which kicks off in May in Memphis.

Kodak Black has some uncomfortable legal troubles looming over his life still, and hasn’t done much to change the mind of his critics. Recently, the Florida rapper received backlash after he live-streamed an Instagram video, of what looked like, him, his friends and a lady doing some questionable things in a hotel. Needless to say, many Kodak fans second guessed the rapper’s actions as well as his career.