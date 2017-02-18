Kyrie Irving wants you to know the truth about planet Earth.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard revealed that the Earth is actually flat while discussing conspiracy theories on teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye’s podcast, Road Trippin’ With RJ & Channing.

“This is not even a conspiracy theory,” Irving said. “The Earth is flat,”

“It’s right in front of our faces,” he continued. “I’m telling you, it’s right in front of our faces. They lie to us.”

For the record, Irving isn’t alone in his Earth views. B.O.B. said the same thing last year, which led to a lyrical astronomy lesson from astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Irving obviously has his reasons for believing that the Earth is flat, and he encourages everyone else to get educated. “I think people should do their own research,” Irving told ESPN Friday (Feb. 17). ”Hopefully they’ll either back my belief or they’ll throw it in the water. But I think it’s interesting for people to find out on their own.”

And in case anyone’s wondering what LeBron James thinks, he has no issue with Irving’s flat-Earth theory.

“Kyrie is my little brother,” James told the press Saturday (Feb. 18). “If he decides the earth is flat, that’s ok.”

Peep Twitter reactions below.

Everyone is doubting Kyrie Irving saying the earth is flat. But didn’t they also doubt the warriors blowing a 3-1 lead? — Mr. Beastly (@inbeastitrust) February 18, 2017

KYRIE IRVING TOO BELIEVES THAT THE EARTH IS FLAT. PEOPLE WITH HANDLES KNOW THE TRUTH IM TELLING YOU — CG (@2gchristian) February 17, 2017

Honestly Kyrie Irving believing in a flat earth is a blessing we’re going to be roasting him for this for years to come — Jess ✨⚡️ (@jessichords) February 18, 2017

World-renowned geologist and former head of science at Duke University, Prof. Kyrie Irving, has confirmed that the earth is undoubtedly flat pic.twitter.com/9oF96Zp8vd — #NBA (@ThatsNBA) February 18, 2017

On behalf of the flat earth society I’d like to welcome brother kyrie Irving — G.I. Jordan (@jordan_moore4) February 18, 2017

I love Kyrie Irving…. but he thinks the earth is flat, man….. — Alex DelPriore (@AlDelPriore) February 17, 2017

