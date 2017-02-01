On the heels of starring in BET’s The New Edition Story, La La Anthony has sealed an exclusive production partnership with ITV America. According to Deadline, the media maven has already teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland to develop a docuseries on the business side of hip-hop as she prepares to create additional scripted and unscripted content tailored to urban and pop culture markets via her LaLaLand label.

“I’ve known La La a long time, as a friend and colleague, and she is one of the hardest-working, most driven and connected people in our business,” said Leftfield Entertainment CEO David George. “We’re thrilled to be deepening our relationship with La La and to take her inspiring voice and entrepreneurial fierceness to multiple genres and platforms.”

The Power Playbook author took to Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 1) to confirm her latest move. “Never not working!” she announced. “Extremely blessed for this opportunity to create amazing television with ITV & provide opportunities for people out there!”

Never not working! Extremely blessed for this opportunity to create amazing television with ITV & provide opportunities for people out there! 🙏🏽🙏🏽#thankuGOD #wholeteamwinning ❤ A photo posted by LaLa (@lala) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:38pm PST

Congrats La La!

