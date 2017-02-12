Lalah Hathaway has made Grammys history with her latest batch of wins.

Just moments after her wins for Best R&B Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance, it was announced that the soul singer now holds the record consecutive wins in the R&B categories. Hathaway’s latest album, Lalah Hathway: Live was released in October 2015, with “Angel” helping her take home the Best Traditional R&B Performance Grammy.

In January the singer teamed up with BJ The Chicago Kid, where they flipped the Anita Baker classic. Speaking to VIBE after her Grammy wins, Hathway praised BJ’s artistry. “I find him to be a musician that likes soul music,” she said. “We spend so much energy trying to figure out where it [R&B] is, where did it come from and where it’s going. BJ is a soul singer, a young soul singer that’s evolving into his craft like I am, so we’re all in that continuum of taking the music forward.”

Hathaway’s previous wins include Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jesus Children with Robert Glasper Experiment & Malcolm-Jamal Warner in 2015 and Best R&B Performance for “Something” with Snarky Puppy in 2014.

