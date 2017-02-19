In 1998, Lauryn Hill released “To Zion” in honor of her first-born, Zion Marley, and it looks like her eldest child is now a father himself. Hill’s 19-year-old son and his girlfriend reportedly welcomed a son named, Zephaniah.

Hill hasn’t confirmed the birth, but Zion’s father, Rohan Marley, tweeted a photo of the newborn on Sunday (Feb. 19) along with a Bible verse from Zephaniah 3:16.

“In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack,” Rohan wrote hashtagging the newborn’s name.

Zion also shared a photo of the baby, on his private Instagram account captioned, “If there ever was a question who I do it for…#myson.”

Besides Zion, Hill and Marley have five other children together: Sarah, Selah, John and Joshua. The 41-year-old Grammy winner welcomed her sixth child, Micah, in 2011.

Peep Rohan’s tweet below.

JAH RASTAFARI MORNING ” In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack.#ZEPHANIAH pic.twitter.com/DF6d4ftFU9 — ROHAN MARLEY (@Romarley) February 19, 2017

