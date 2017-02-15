A toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Chicago Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 14), making him the youngest shooting victim in the city since 2013.

READ Donald Trump Threatens To Send The Feds To Chicago Amid Violence

Portions of the incident were seen over Facebook Live as Lavontay White Jr, his 26-year-old uncle and pregnant mother were in the vehicle. The Washington Post reports the mother was driving behind an AC Delco Auto Electronics shop when she was trapped in by another car. The gunman jumped out and began shooting towards her vehicle. The 26-year-old and Lavontay were shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Lavontay White Jr was senselessly killed in Chicago this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/hpcXkdQzso — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) February 15, 2017

The 26-year-old was reportedly a known gang member and more than likely the target of the shooting. He’s also been known to be T.Roy, an affiliate of rapper Chief Keef. The mother was four months pregnant and was shot once in the stomach. She is currently listed in stable condition, with her and her child expected to survive. Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters they have footage of the shooting and “promising leads” on the investigation. So far, there haven’t been any arrests.

Since January, there have been 76 reported homicides in the city. Over the weekend, over 20 people were shot, with five fatalities. Among the other shooting victims were 12-year-old Kanari Gentry Bowers and 11-year-old Takiya Holmes. Both were struck in the head by stray bullets on Saturday (Feb. 11). Bowers died Tuesday, while Holmes remains on life support.

READ Twista To Donald Trump: “We Need After School Programs, Not The National Guard”