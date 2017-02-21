Back in December, Abraham Quintanilla Jr. made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of the television adaptation of Chris Perez’s memoir, To Selena With Love. According to Billboard, a Texas judge has since allowed his lawsuit against Selena’s widower to proceed.

The father to the late Tejano queen insists that Perez’s book is unauthorized, given that he signed a deal shortly after the singer’s death that granted her estate all rights to her name and likeness. Perez’s lawyers have attempted to dismiss the lawsuit on the basis of free speech but did not have a rebuttal to the ruling on Friday (Feb. 17).

Earlier this month, the Selena y Los Dinos alum took to Facebook to announce that he would be watching the Selena biopic nearly 20 years after its release. During the Lifetime broadcast, Perez opened up about moments with the “Dreaming of You” singer that failed to make the cut to the delight of diehard fans.

Unfortunately, it looks like they will have to wait this lawsuit out to see if there’s hope for a closer look into the life of their beloved Selena straight from the man who won her heart.

