LeBron James and Beats By Dre put together one of the most talked about reunions of NBA All-Star Weekend 2017. On the eve (Feb 18) of the big game, King James summoned VIPs to 707 Conti street in the heart of Nawlins’ French Quarter for a special celebration with his closest friends from the league — and the hip-hop industry.

With a fitting masquerade theme, the strictly enforced black tie affair was packed with magicians, sword swallowers, burlesque dancers and other sinful delights that shall remain nameless. Guests were packed into the cozy space for several hours before the real show began, but as the champagne spilled, 21 Savage took the stage around 12:30 AM to the surprise of the audience. As the Hennypalooza boys lead the dancefloor maneuvers, the Bad & Boujuee crowd quickly joined the drunken antics of the rowdy squad. Insecure’s Yvonne Orji was also spotted dancing like no one was looking — we love her for that, too.

CREDIT: Beats By Dre

The vibes all changed around 1:00 AM when Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz rushed the stage. Attendees looked on in astonishment at the surprise guests of honor, while Weezy progressively charged himself up with a medley of mixtape favorites, chart-topping singles and fan favorites.

“Music is a motivator. Music is a way of life, and it’s definitely a way of life down here,” said Wayne about his performance. We just some natural musicians, we creative out here. We take that creativity and we turn it into music.”

The party quickly turned into all out mosh pit when Mannie Fresh, Juvenile and Turk joined their younger brother onstage. To see 95% of the Hot Boys reunited (Free BG!) on stage in their hometown nearly brought some fans to tears. However, at this point, LeBron was not happy with the level of crowd energy and took the mic to reprimand the crowd. I don’t think we heard BronBron curse this much since the 2016 finals. The Hollygrove bred rapper and the rest of the Hot Boys ran through “Sky’s The Limit,” “Go DJ,” “Back That Azz Up,” “Still Fly” and more.

“What influenced us was the early New Orleans artists before us. It starts at Mannie Fresh, it starts with his music. I was in love with Lil Slim. B.G. Juvie,” Wayne said about growing up with the Hot Boys. “I feel so accomplished when I step on a stage with them now. Back then I felt like I was standing next to my bigger brothers. Now I feel like I’m standing next to my brother.”

It was a nostalgic moment that only fans who were raised on the Cash Money sound could truly appreciate. The comradery that was restored if for only a brief moment of time made the room feel like it was the “Bling Bling” video shoot. Even DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and Remy Ma, who all swung by to perform “All The Way Up,” were standing onstage in pure awe of the Hot Boys.

Now let’s see the crew can put a reunion album together this year.

CREDIT: Beats By Dre





