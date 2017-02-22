Leslie Jones Weighs In On Milo Yiannopoulos Controversy

Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones, who was the target of cyber attacks led by writer Milo Yiannopoulos over the summer, weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding his comments condoning paedophilia, which resulted in the termination of his $250,000 book deal with Simon & Schuster as well as his resignation as the editor of right-wing news publication, Brietbart.

“You guys are giving him too much energy,”Jones wrote on her Twitter page without mentioning Yiannopoulos by name. “I was done the day I blocked him & got his a** banned. Been done and moved on. He has no space here!”

She also tweeted at book publisher Simon & Schuster, seemingly chastising them for giving Yiannopoulos a platform to spew his infamously hateful rhetoric in the first place.

“…You still help them spread their hate to even more people,” she wrote in response to a December tweet from the publishers regarding their condemnation of hate speech and discrimination.

Over the summer, news spread of dangerous and racist remarks sent to Jones via Twitter after the release of the Ghostbusters remake. Yiannopoulos is allegedly the one who orchestrated the tweets, and as a result, he was banned from using the social media platform.

The British journalist and author still stands by what he did to her, however. The 33-year-old told Bill Maher during an appearance on his show last week that “I said she looked like a dude. She does. I said that she was barely literate, which she is. And I simply don’t accept that an A-List Hollywood celebrity is sitting at home crying over mean words on the internet.” Immediately after his remarks, fellow guest panelist Larry Wilmore told him to “go f**k” himself after what he did to Jones.

“She is a very thoughtful person, and very friendly,” he added.