Is Lil Kim readying an album for 2017? The Queen Bee says she’s settled in Los Angeles to begin working on her fifth studio LP.

Kimmy Blanco made the announcement on Instagram Saturday (Feb. 4). “Yea Beehive I’ll be in my second home LA working on my album!!,’ she wrote. “If you see me leave believe it’s about that [money].”

According to the Brooklyn rapper’s Wikipedia page, Black Widow is the tentative title of the album. The project would be her first studio release since 2005’s The Naked Truth.

Peep her Instagram posts below.

Yea beehive ya’ll know what time it is 📝🎶 #lilkimseason A photo posted by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Yea Beehive I’ll be in my second home LA working on my album!! If you see me leave believe it’s about that 💰|📸: @thatstlz A photo posted by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

Bestie vibes @tiffanypanhilason✨👯🎶 My nephew @rahsmooth made sure I had that fly comfortable writing gear. Thank you baby 😘 A photo posted by Lil’ Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

