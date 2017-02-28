Lil Kim Weighs In On Rift Between Remy Ma And Nicki Minaj

Lil’ Kim landed in the center of a rumor this past weekend concerning Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj. Now, the legendary Hard Core artist sets the record straight in a recent interview with Billboard.

This past weekend, Remy Ma released a no-holds-barred track aimed at Nicki Minaj titled “shETHER,” after the Barb seemingly took jabs at the Bronx rapper in “Make Love,” featuring Gucci Mane. This ignited a fiery beef between the two ladies on the mic, which Lil’ Kim plans to stay clear of.

“We all know the situation that’s going on with Remy and ol’ girl. That’s their situation and I have nothing to do with that,” the Brooklynite said. “They have a rumor out there like, ‘Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy.’ First of all, let me tell you this. Number one: y’all giving ol’ girl too much credit. I’m not even thinking about that. I’m not even thinking about ol’ girl! I’m so far past that. That’s never on my mind. Ever. Ol’ girl has never been on my mind for a long a** time at all. So I hate the fact of that being in the equation.”

The award-winning rapper also chimed in on Remy’s diss track, and explained why she wouldn’t join in on the record. “But the situation with Remy, for them to say that we were coming together to do a diss track? First of all, after hearing “ShETHER,” that s**t is so hard, Remy don’t need no damn help!,” Kim affirmed. “Why would I need to come together for that? I mean, I’m into the music and I’m speaking musically wise — the song is just hard, period. Just like [Drake’s] “Back To Back” was hard — just good hip-hop music. But I got nothing to do with that. When I had my situation and my situation came up, I handled my business.”

Lil’ Kim also revealed that her style of making music won’t change because she has a daughter. Instead, she’ll revamp her work schedule to accommodate her two-year-old, Royal Reign.

“I’m still gonna be who I am, and I will teach my child as we grow, the difference between certain music,” she said. “Being a mom is not going to change my content in my music, but it will change the approach in how I work. I’m a mom and I’m always with my baby, and I got to make sure my baby is good myself because nobody is gonna make sure my baby’s good the way I do.”