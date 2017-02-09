MADA called on rising rapper Dreezy to continue her winning ways on the emotional single off her forthcoming Valentines EP, just in time to rekindle the flame with your old thing. The duo reminisce on past loves, debating on giving those former relationships a revival over a soothing beat produced by Thaddeus Dixon.

The “Lights Off” artist expanded on the inspiration for the track to The Fader. “‘I Still Love You’ came at a time when I was reminiscing a lot about my past relationships. It represents healing, remembering the good and the bad times, accepting what is, embracing change, learning to let go, moving on, and blossoming,” she said.

Stream the sentimental “I Still Love You” tune below, and be on the lookout for MADA’s Valentines EP coming soon.