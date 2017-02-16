MadeinTYO Calls On Big Sean For “Skateboard P” Visual

MadeinTYO returns with the much anticipated visual for his ode to Pharrell “Skateboard P,” which the 24-year-old says “will be the next joint to go platinum.” The video features Big Sean, who hopped on the remix to the banger.

The duo chill out on an estate, partying with a bunch of pretty women, skater homies and Sean and Tokyo ghost-riding the signature Delorean whip. When asked about filming the visual, the Atlanta native revealed, “We shot it out in Malibu. It was dope.”

“I’m not half-stepping it. It makes sense for us to drop it right now, where as Sean already told me, ‘We gotta shoot the remix. We’re about to go on tour,'” shared the “Uber Everywhere” artist.

Tokyo will also be joining Sean on his I Decided Tour, which kicks off March 17th in Houston, Texas. As far as touring with the man who currently has the number one album [I Decided] in the country, he told VIBE, “Sean is super personal. A lot of his homies tell me I remind them of Sean. What we put out there is what you get when you meet us.”

The Private Club Record artist expects to learn a lot from touring with an accomplished artist. “Man, he’s super humble and now he’s got the number one album. It’s not so many words that Sean said which inspire me, but knowing someone that big can still be that humble, showed me it won’t be bad if I’m still the same.”

Check out the turned-up visual down below.