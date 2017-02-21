Maluma is at the center of a good deed that will benefit Chilean victims impacted by more than 100 forest fires last month. Before he takes the stage at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival on Friday (Feb. 24), the Colombian star announced that he would not be keeping any proceeds from his highly-anticipated performance for himself.

“Alex Hernandez, director of the Viña del Mar festival, showed me hundreds of stories of those affected by fires—moving faces of families that lost EVERYTHING. Today, I put myself in their place and decide to give my grain of sand to help out in this situation. That’s why 100 percent of my earnings in this Festival will take another route,” the “Sin Contrato” singer wrote on Instagram. “Their destiny is now in the hands of the Desafio Levantemos Chile foundation. It’s the least I can do for my Chilean brothers.”

According to Billboard, Desafío Levantemos Chile (Challenge Boost Chile) was created in response to a devastating earthquake in 2010 and has since funded numerous projects to help those in need. Respect to Maluma for lending a helping hand!

