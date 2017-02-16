One man’s disciplinary actions landed him in police custody earlier this month. Dennis Murdock left a 5-year-old girl with bruises on her lower body, which an unidentified woman noticed when she picked the child up from Murdock’s supervision.

According to police officials, Murdock used an excessive amount of force as a result of disciplining the little girl for “acting out in school,” the Palm Beach Post reports. Police officials also state that Murdock confessed, “I can’t believe it’s illegal to whoop [a child].”

The child’s bruises were believed to be the result of a belt. Florida law cites that an instance like this can be deemed child abuse once a bruise is evident. Murdock was released from police custody on bail, but no charges have been brought against him.

A judge ruled that the 25-year-old will no longer be allowed to have contact with the child or other minors. His relation to the 5-year-old has yet to be revealed.