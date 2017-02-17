Fashion designer Marc Jacobs, who caused controversy last year after featuring white models with faux dreadlocks, is now attempting to pay homage to urban culture properly.

His fall fashion collection “Respect” was unveiled at New York Fashion Week on Thursday (Feb. 16), and he explained that the line was inspired by his New York City upbringing as well as the four-part miniseries, Hip-Hop Evolution.

“Several months ago I watched a documentary called Hip-Hop Evolution,” he wrote, which gave way to the “whole new language of style” you’ll see in the urban-inspired collection.

“This collection is my representation of the well-studied dressing up of casual sportswear,” he continued. “It is an acknowledgement and gesture of my respect for the polish and consideration applied to fashion from a generation that will forever be the foundation of youth culture street style.”

Thursday’s show featured models of all ethnicities wearing pieces from Jacobs’ collection, such as gold chains, puffy jackets and oversized hats embodying the “haberdashery and elegance of Andre 3000,” according to press notes.