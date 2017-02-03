Mariah Carey is back on the music scene, and this time she’s bringing along a classic R&B melody to re-introduce to the masses. After the finale of her E! reality television show, the Grammy Award-winning singer debuted her new single, “I Don’t” featuring Cali rapper, YG.

Highly-decorated producers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox traveled back to 1999 to sample Donell Jones’ “Where I Wanna Be” for MC’s new break-up anthem. YG at first pleads with his counterpart on the melody, but nearing the end of the verse, he’s also ready to move forward in life without Ms. Carey.

The song also arrives a few months after Carey and her former partner, James Packer, ended their engagement. The pair began dating in 2015, and showcased some of their intimate moments on Carey’s TV show. Now, it looks like she’ll be dividing her love only between her twins and her music.