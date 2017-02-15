What do you get when you get Adam Levine having his drink spiked, goldfish with faces like men, seductive women with octopi tentacles and Future turning into a teddy bear? You get Maroon 5’s latest visual for their new song, “Cold.”

The video starts with the pop-rock frontman/The Voice coach making a pit stop at the Atlanta rapper’s house on way to pick up a carton of milk, so he can hear the verse he wrote for “Cold.” Little did Adam know, there’s a party going on at Future’s crib.

Levine visits the bar and may have had something slipped into his drink. What happens afterwards is an unforgettable night spent at his collaborator’s pad, followed by Levine recollecting the psychedelic events to his wife, Victoria’s Secret Model Behati Prinsloo.

“It was weird,” he tells her when she asks about his night. “Somebody slipped something into my drink. I think it was acid because I started tripping balls. Future turned into a teddy bear and James [Valentine from Maroon 5] was getting blown by a chicken. It was crazy.”

Indeed it was. Check out the video via Vevo below.