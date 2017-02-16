Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Her Struggles On “U + Me (Love Lesson)”

Mary J. Blige returns with another heartfelt track detailing the struggles coming off her recent divorce from Kendu Isaacs, which has gotten ugly. “U + Me” serves as a therapeutic anthem to anyone going through a bad break up or tough times with a loved one.

This comes as a follow up to the debut single off her upcoming 14th studio album “Thick Of It,” which echoed similar sentiments, so we can expect more of the same going forward in 2017 from the Queen of R&B.

Mary has been working on Strength of a Woman, the follow-up to her 2014 album The London Sessions, which is due out at some point in 2017 on Capitol Records. Both “U+Me” and “Thick Of It” will appear on the project. What’s more, expect for Kanye West to appear on a song called “Love Yourself.”

Give the soulful jam a listen below. Mary J. is officially back.