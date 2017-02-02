It looks like Beyoncé’s fans weren’t the only ones taken by surprise this week. Bey’s dad and former manager Matthew Knowles shared his love and excitement for his daughter after finding out with the general public about her bundles of joy.

In addition to his video message and tweets to Bey and Jay Z, Knowles tells Entertainment Tonight’s The Insider Thursday (Feb. 2) he was “shocked” but happy his grandfatherly duties were expanding. “I was shocked,” Knowles said. “Let me tell you what happened. I got a first text, and I was like, ‘Why is this person saying congratulations?’ Then I get a second text from one of my students at Texas Southern, and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He was like, ‘Go to the web.’ I didn’t know myself.”

#PressPlay:#MatthewKnowles congratulates #Beyonce and #JayZ via @ecraissance A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Knowles currently teaches entertainment industry courses at Texas Southern University. The 65-year-old has had his ups and downs with his immediate family, but the two seemed to be in better spirits when Knowles was seen at Beyoncé’s hometown performance during her Formation tour last year. Knowles said the surprise was a true Bey-thing to do. “That was very smart that she did it rather than someone else, [like] the media, doing it. So I think that was a really smart move on her part,” he said.

He also revealed that Bey is taking the stage at the Grammys next week. “Beyoncé and I had a great conversation yesterday,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing her soon and I told her, ‘Look, slow down a little bit. You need to slow down a little bit.'”

That would be harder than it sounds. The singer still plans to perform at this year’s Coachella music festival.

