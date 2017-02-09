On Wednesday evening (Feb. 8), famed R&B singer Maxwell sparked a race-based conversation on Twitter after he revealed his views on Black History Month. In a now-deleted tweet, the “Pretty Wings” artist said the annual monthlong recognition of the accomplishments of past, present and future black figures should include “everyone” because “black history month is beneficial to all of us cause not all of us look a typical black…” The message was accompanied by an image of jazz legend, Lena Horne.

Deleted but hey…hey. You’re not gonna have me out there looking like a RTing non existent tweets chump. pic.twitter.com/yU1yfTL4mS — Daniel José Older (@djolder) February 8, 2017

After publishing the hashtag “blackblueredwhitebeigehistory,” things got a little tense when Maxwell responded to one Twitter user’s statement concerning his album sales. In a screenshot of a direct message the 43-year-old sent, he curtly wrote, “Check the numbers bi**h.”

The award-winning vocalist later returned to the social media platform to clarify his remarks, adding that “it’s about all the shades of black that’s what I meant that what mean..”

“it’s about all the shades of black that’s what i meant that what mean..” 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/MTOI0lHU1e — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) February 9, 2017

“now you know . . . this isn’t opinions this is press this is fame but i love you as i love all you mentioned below..” #blackhistorymonth pic.twitter.com/9y9H4LJHr3 — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) February 9, 2017

The tweets warranted mixed reactions from viewers, leaving people to interpret Maxwell’s arguable statement in their own way.

When I see why Maxwell is trending pic.twitter.com/gbB9EaGkJZ — B. (@BrionnaR22) February 9, 2017

Well @_MAXWELL_ just won himself an advance copy of my bro @cthagod’s book #BlackPrivilege because BABAY not today! ✊🏾 #tellmewheretosendit — a. rye✊🏾 (@angela_rye) February 9, 2017

@_MAXWELL_ The majority of your fan base is/was Black women…Good luck booking that stage you speak of. pic.twitter.com/7MqejIKQEu — Kordei ⚜️Nation (@Negroorific) February 8, 2017

who would’ve thought we’d see the day that maxwell….THE maxwell would be on twitter calling women “bitches” 2017 is wild. — ashleybanks. (@hasjasss) February 9, 2017

Maxwell made “Pretty wings” ain’t nobody finna be mad at him. — na. (@kharlesti) February 9, 2017

Maxwell going with the polite and gentle clapback on the timeline after going Durag and Newports in the DM. Everything funny — Doc Savage (@SoloChills) February 9, 2017

In summation, while you are relaxing on that river by the sea, remember our elders who paved the way for you to be there. @_MAXWELL_ pic.twitter.com/rdG13rPlNC — The Unorthodox Duck (@GeauxGabby) February 8, 2017

Maxwell’s PR team going for his phone like pic.twitter.com/0N4TpuGN8m — Daniel José Older (@djolder) February 8, 2017

I feel like Maxwell just meant to include everyone of all shades that identifies as black *not Rachel dolezal* but actual heritage — Heather Sinclair (@ieatzebra) February 9, 2017

Glad my man @_MAXWELL_ reinforces an inclusive vision of blackness that embraces the vibrant diversity of our colors and ethnicities! Bravo! — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) February 9, 2017

So late, but if Maxwell is cancelled, I would assume Morgan Freeman was as well with his, “I don’t want a black history month” self. — ⚫️ is the new ⚫️ (@FromNazWithLove) February 9, 2017