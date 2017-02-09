Maxwell Catches Heat For Controversial Views On Black History Month

2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented by Coca Cola Louisiana Superdome - Day 2
CREDIT: Getty Images

On Wednesday evening (Feb. 8), famed R&B singer Maxwell sparked a race-based conversation on Twitter after he revealed his views on Black History Month. In a now-deleted tweet, the “Pretty Wings” artist said the annual monthlong recognition of the accomplishments of past, present and future black figures should include “everyone” because “black history month is beneficial to all of us cause not all of us look a typical black…” The message was accompanied by an image of jazz legend, Lena Horne.

maxwell-screenshot1
CREDIT: Boombox

After publishing the hashtag “blackblueredwhitebeigehistory,” things got a little tense when Maxwell responded to one Twitter user’s statement concerning his album sales. In a screenshot of a direct message the 43-year-old sent, he curtly wrote, “Check the numbers bi**h.”

The award-winning vocalist later returned to the social media platform to clarify his remarks, adding that “it’s about all the shades of black that’s what I meant that what mean..”

The tweets warranted mixed reactions from viewers, leaving people to interpret Maxwell’s arguable statement in their own way.

