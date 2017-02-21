Meek Mill Busts A “Check” In His Throwback Video

It seemed like it was a lifetime ago, but in reality it has only been two years since Meek Mill filmed a video for his Dreams Worth More Than Money track, “Check.” Directed by Spike Jordan, the video was filmed in Philly back in 2015, but there was some drama that held it up.

Produced by Metro Boomin, Meek and his North Philly comrades took to the streets of Philly for an energetic time with the biker boys and hood backing them. The Dreamville rapper is also set to release his DC 4.5 the mixtape in the near future.

