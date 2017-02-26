Meek Mill Made A Homeless Man Do Pushups For Money

Meek Mill caught the side eye of the Internet this weekend when a video surfaced online showing the Philadelphia rapper making a homeless man do push ups for $20.

READ Meek Mill Jokingly Says He Would Fight Drake For $5M

“We ain’t going to give out no free money,” Meek said. The video, which was captured on Instagram stories, doesn’t actually show Meek’s face but viewers hear his voice.

#PressPlay: #MeekMill makes a homeless man do some push-ups for money. #Roommates, what are your thoughts? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:17am PST

In the next video, the homeless man is seen doing push ups while Meek records it for his 11 million followers. After the video was posted, many online found the act to be rude and dehumanizing.

READ Meek Mill Caught An L While Walking Out Of His Mother’s House

Meek Mill making a homeless man do push-ups for money, what an absolute worthless piece of shit that doesn’t deserve whatever he has. pic.twitter.com/Jjk0oRrZ7l — Nada (@Nadatbhh) February 25, 2017

Meek mill is an idiot for real . How you gonna make a homeless man do push ups for $20 . TF? — kenna (@kennagq) February 25, 2017

#ICantRespectAnyoneWho makes someone do push-ups for money who’s homeless obv 🙄 and records it smh meek mill is such a lame — Brianna (@breexy906) February 25, 2017

Yeah, Meek. Not a good look.