Meek Mill Previews “Black Roses” From Forthcoming ‘DC 4.5′ Mixtape

Meek Mill isn’t letting his public breakup with Nicki Minaj mess with his studio time. The Philly rapper has been faithful to his craft, and is proving in the process. Recently, he previewed new music from his forthcoming DC 4.5 mixtape, the follow-up to 2016’s Dreamchasers 4.

The MMG rapper took to his Instagram page to preview the new song, “Black Roses.” In the post, Meek is seen in the lab, with several others, nodding his head aggressively to the upcoming track.

“Skittles bouncing off the ground same time the blood drop/ And they wondering why we killing/sh*t, I wish we would stop/ How the judge gon’ judge me, when love don’t love me/ My cell is getting cold and my future looking ugly,” raps Meek feverishly on the new record.

This snippet as well as sneak peek of another song which Meek shared back in January, should both land on DC 4.5 soon.

Bottom music “black roses” A video posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:46pm PST

