Trump-era deportations are underway, and Phoenix residents are not having it. According to NBC, dozens of protesters surrounded a van carrying a detained mother-of-two, Guadalupe García de Rayos, on Wednesday night (Feb. 8). Around 10 p.m. local time, seven demonstrators were arrested.

Rayos, a Mexican native, has lived in the United States for 21 years, but her detention came down to the president’s vow to deport undocumented immigrants charged with criminal offenses.

Son and daughter of Guadalupe Garcia stand before ICE bus to prevent her deportation. Both US Citizens. pic.twitter.com/7HGJEVrqzq — Valeria Fernandez (@valfernandez) February 9, 2017

According to a statement by ICE, the Department of Justice finalized Rayos’ removal in May 2013. Her family retorts that she fought the order, which was for voluntary deportation, and was allowed to stay under the administration of President Barack Obama. In her case, the 36-year-old had to comply with yearly check-ins with officials after she was convicted of possessing false documents while employed at Mesa’s Golfland Sunsplash amusement park. However, the problem-free routine took a grim turn following her latest visit.

“She’s been coming and checking in every year, no problem,” her husband, who chose not to disclose his name, explained. “Today, under Trump’s administration, this is what’s going on. Everybody in the position of my wife, who’s come to check in, this is what’s going to happen. They are going to try to take her out [of the country].”

Something that’s not getting much attention in the media this morning: Nobody now knows where Guadelupe Garcia is. #freelupita — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) February 9, 2017

There is no telling as yet whether Rayos was moved to another location or immediately deported, NBC reports. The fight for her return has since moved beyond Phoenix as the hashtag #FreeLupita begins to circulate Twitter.

