M.I.A. released stunning new visuals for her single, “P.O.W.A.,” which is her first single since the release of her fifth album, AIM, back in September.

READ: Listen To An Unreleased Version Of M.I.A.’s “Amp Drums”

The self-directed video commences with a row of dancers, all wearing matching outfits — moving in waves. M.I.A. dons a floral jumpsuit and pink veil, while laying in a bed truck filled with pink and yellow flowers. We later see the artist born Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam in the mountains with a devilish look on her face.

READ: M.I.A Is Missing In Action For London’s Afropunk

She makes references to Barack Obama, Osama Bin Laden, Rihanna, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and the Spice Girls on the song, which has caught the attention of the blogs, but what is she really trying to say? Weigh in on the question in our comments section.

“I’m not Rihanna/I’m not Madonna/I’m not Mariah/Or Ariana/I’ve been around in this world causing drama/The real spice girl, hot girl power.”

READ: M.I.A. & Dexta Daps Connect Through “Foreign Friends”

Back in November, in an interview with Attitude , M.I.A, said that she was delighted that that her work inspires Beyoncé, Madonna, and Rihanna.

“Yeah, this immigrant who came out of nowhere influenced us, so maybe not all of them are f**king terrible,’” M.I.A. said during the interview. “They don’t even think like that. They go ‘Yeah, maybe me stealing the stuff says she’s all right. She should be thankful we’re stealing it,” she said to the publication.

READ: M.I.A. Accuses Beyonce & Rihanna Of Jocking Her Music And Style

Check out “P.O.W.A.” above.