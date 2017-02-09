Miami Crime Drama ‘Las Reinas’ Is Coming To ABC

ABC is getting ready to add more hit shows to its roster. According to Deadline, the network has ordered a pilot for a Miami-based crime series, Las Reinas, written by Dean Georgaris (The Manchurian Candidate, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life).

The hourlong drama zooms in on the life of Detective Sonya De La Reina who is forced to reconnect with her estranged family that happens to be the most powerful criminal dynasty in the city. Realizing she’s not as far removed from her past as she had hoped, Sonya must learn how to walk the fine line between her kin and the law.

While the series has miles to go before hitting the small screen, it’s hard to overlook the clichés attached to Latinos in Hollywood in the wake of award season. As Arenas Entertainment CEO Santiago Pozo expressed in the aftermath of the 2017 Golden Globes, opportunities for Latinos to show range in front and behind of the camera are few and far between.

There’s still more to learn about Las Reinas in the future, so here’s to hoping for the best.

